Overview of Dr. Wesley Giles, MD

Dr. Wesley Giles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Giles works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.