Dr. Wesley Heartfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Wesley Heartfield, MD
Dr. Wesley Heartfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Heartfield works at
Dr. Heartfield's Office Locations
T J. Fitzgibbons MD Inc.1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 905, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-1211
Pih Health Good Samaritan Hospital1225 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heartfield is patient, caring, and attentive. He listened to my concerns carefully and provided great care during/after my abscess surgery. His calm demeanor and meticulous nature made me feel comfortable during the procedure. Because I needed to go home the same day, he opted for a bedside surgery procedure instead of taking me to the OT. I appreciate that very much. His office staff are good and my wait time was usually pretty short.
About Dr. Wesley Heartfield, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134236516
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heartfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heartfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heartfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Heartfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heartfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heartfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heartfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.