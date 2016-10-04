Overview of Dr. Wesley Herman, MD

Dr. Wesley Herman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Herman works at Vision Quest in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.