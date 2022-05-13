Dr. Wesley Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Hicks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wesley Hicks, MD
Dr. Wesley Hicks, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Hicks' Office Locations
Roswell Park Cancer InstituteElm And Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263 Directions (716) 845-8583
Hospital Affiliations
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr Hicks for over a year and trust him completely. He engineered my treatment and the outcome is successful so far.
About Dr. Wesley Hicks, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861498750
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Ctr
- Cornell Medical Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
