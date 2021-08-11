Overview of Dr. Wesley Hodgson, MD

Dr. Wesley Hodgson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.



Dr. Hodgson works at Reston Hospital Center in Reston, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.