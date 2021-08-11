Dr. Wesley Hodgson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodgson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Hodgson, MD
Overview of Dr. Wesley Hodgson, MD
Dr. Wesley Hodgson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.
Dr. Hodgson's Office Locations
Reston Hospital Center1850 Town Center Pkwy, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 443-3004
Cjw Medical Center1401 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 483-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of being attended by him at Reston Hospital, he performed my cesarean and you are very grateful for his attention and affection. He is an excellent professional.
About Dr. Wesley Hodgson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Commonwealth University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodgson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodgson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodgson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodgson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodgson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodgson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodgson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.