Dr. Wesley Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Johnson works at Family Practice Assocs Lexingtn in Lexington, KY with other offices in Nicholasville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.