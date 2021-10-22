Dr. Wesley Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Wesley Jones, MD
Dr. Wesley Jones, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Lone Star Orthopaedic Institute22999 Highway 59 N Ste 405, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 317-3653
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones exam was very thorough. He explained everything to my satisfaction. Very nice and professional. Would gladly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Wesley Jones, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1871855312
Education & Certifications
- UTHealth
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.