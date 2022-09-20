Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesley King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wesley King, MD
Dr. Wesley King, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
Newton & James Neurology Associates PC833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 501, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 918-0507
Robert M. Pritchett M.d. P.A.2700 10th Ave S Ste 400, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 918-0507
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King is extremely thorough. Takes his time with you and listens carefully to your situation. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Wesley King, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
