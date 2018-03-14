See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD

Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Kinzie works at Wesley E Kinzie MD in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kinzie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wesley Kinzie MD
    1401 Spanos Ct Ste 101, Modesto, CA 95355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora
  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ganglion Cyst
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215039094
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Joint Implant Surgeons Inc
    Residency
    • University Of Ks Med Center
    Internship
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Kinzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinzie works at Wesley E Kinzie MD in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kinzie’s profile.

    Dr. Kinzie has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

