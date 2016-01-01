Dr. Wesley Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Krueger, MD
Overview of Dr. Wesley Krueger, MD
Dr. Wesley Krueger, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Krueger's Office Locations
- 1 2632 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 697-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
About Dr. Wesley Krueger, MD
- Neurotology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1740211192
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp/oto Med Gr
- Hermann Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
