Dr. Wesley Leong, DPM
Overview of Dr. Wesley Leong, DPM
Dr. Wesley Leong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Leong's Office Locations
Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital1635 Caregiver Cir, Rapid City, SD 57702 Directions (605) 755-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leong?
I always feel welcomed, from the nurses to Mr. Leong providing great information and making me feel heard. I am very appreciative for the care I have received.
About Dr. Wesley Leong, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063862035
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Leong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leong.
