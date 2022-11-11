Dr. Wesley Ludwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Ludwig, MD
Dr. Wesley Ludwig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodstock, GA.
Georgia Urology-Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 494-9201
Georgia Urology-Canton145 Riverstone Ter Ste 101, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 720-7246
Georgia Urology PA220 J L White Dr Ste 160, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (706) 692-4384
Georgia Urology PA470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 201, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 720-7246
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ludwig is one of the best doctors you can find anywhere. He has outstanding credentials, is very knowledgeable, and takes time with patients to explain medical issues in an understandable way. He recently performed a biopsy on me. He explained what to expect, and I had no surprises with the procedure. I highly recommend Dr. Ludwig if you are looking for excellent urological care from a doctor that keeps up with the “state of the art.”
Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludwig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludwig has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludwig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ludwig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.