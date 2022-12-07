Dr. Wesley Lyon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Lyon, DPM
Dr. Wesley Lyon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Boulder Foot & Ankle Center, LTD.3483 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (888) 920-2973
Boulder Foot & Ankle Center3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 215, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 920-5267MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 11:30amFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
I LOVE LOVE LOVE DR LYON AND HIS STAFF. I HAVE BEEN SEEING DR LYON FOR ABOUT 10YEARS AND HE HAS NEVER FSILED ME. I GO IN THE OFFICE WITH FOOT NGROWN TOENAIL PAIN AND LEAVE FEELING SO MUCH RELIEF AND BETTER. HE TAKES ALL THE TIME NEEDED, NEVER RUSHED OR FEELING UNIMPORTANT ALSO HE HAS HIS STAFF CALL ME TO CHECK TO SEE HOW IM FEELING AFETRWARDS. I WILL NEVER SEE ANOTHER FOOT DOCTOR AS LONG AS DR LYON IS PRACTICING.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1538145693
- Vancouver General Hospital
- University of Southern California - Los Angeles County Hospital
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
