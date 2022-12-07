See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Wesley Lyon, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (21)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wesley Lyon, DPM

Dr. Wesley Lyon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lyon works at Boulder Foot & Ankle Center, LTD. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lyon's Office Locations

    Boulder Foot & Ankle Center, LTD.
    3483 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 920-2973
    Boulder Foot & Ankle Center
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 215, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 920-5267
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I LOVE LOVE LOVE DR LYON AND HIS STAFF. I HAVE BEEN SEEING DR LYON FOR ABOUT 10YEARS AND HE HAS NEVER FSILED ME. I GO IN THE OFFICE WITH FOOT NGROWN TOENAIL PAIN AND LEAVE FEELING SO MUCH RELIEF AND BETTER. HE TAKES ALL THE TIME NEEDED, NEVER RUSHED OR FEELING UNIMPORTANT ALSO HE HAS HIS STAFF CALL ME TO CHECK TO SEE HOW IM FEELING AFETRWARDS. I WILL NEVER SEE ANOTHER FOOT DOCTOR AS LONG AS DR LYON IS PRACTICING.
    ALISHA COLEMAN — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Wesley Lyon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538145693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vancouver General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Southern California - Los Angeles County Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Lyon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyon works at Boulder Foot & Ankle Center, LTD. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lyon’s profile.

    Dr. Lyon has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

