Overview of Dr. Wesley Mayer, MD

Dr. Wesley Mayer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Mayer works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.