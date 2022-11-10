Dr. Wesley Porta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Porta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wesley Porta, MD
Dr. Wesley Porta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Porta's Office Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Porta just finished a Urolift procedure yesterday. He’s through, knowledge, and answers all my questions. Going into the procedure I had great confidence in his abilities. One of the outstanding features of his office is his great staff. My first encounter was with his MA, Laurie. She knows her business and has a great ability to make one not feel awkward in the examination room doing prep work for Dr. Porta. In addition, she did a great job of making last minute lab work PLUS scheduled a fill in exam by an Internist, when mine was off. In addition, today was “catheter freedom” day and another great nurse, Hali, took care of that procedure in an upbeat, informative, and very professional manner. Once again, her approach to an intimate procedure was outstanding. My wife and I got all our questions answered plus we left with an After Visit Summary detailing everything There is one more staff member that I’ve had some minor interaction with, and she has been very helpful.
About Dr. Wesley Porta, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1508180530
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porta has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Porta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.