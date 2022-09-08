Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schooler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD
Overview of Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD
Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Schooler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schooler's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Barbara Plastic Surgery Center222 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 687-7336
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Guardian
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schooler?
The staff was friendly and informative. I could just call in with questions and the person answering the phone was always able to answer them or find someone who could. Dr. Schooler was friendly and listened to what I wanted and answered all my questions leaving me at ease about my procedures. Scheduling followups was easy and I couldn't have asked for the surgery and recovery to have gone any more smoothly.
About Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811918741
Education & Certifications
- Hand Center Of San Antonio
- UNC Hosp
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schooler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schooler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schooler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schooler works at
Dr. Schooler speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schooler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schooler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schooler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schooler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.