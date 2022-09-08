See All Hand Surgeons in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD

Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Schooler works at Wesley Schooler MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Schooler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Barbara Plastic Surgery Center
    222 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 687-7336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Systemic Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 08, 2022
    The staff was friendly and informative. I could just call in with questions and the person answering the phone was always able to answer them or find someone who could. Dr. Schooler was friendly and listened to what I wanted and answered all my questions leaving me at ease about my procedures. Scheduling followups was easy and I couldn't have asked for the surgery and recovery to have gone any more smoothly.
    AK — Sep 08, 2022
    About Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811918741
    Education & Certifications

    • Hand Center Of San Antonio
    • UNC Hosp
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schooler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schooler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schooler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schooler works at Wesley Schooler MD in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schooler’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schooler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schooler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schooler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schooler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

