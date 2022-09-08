Overview of Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD

Dr. Wesley Schooler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Schooler works at Wesley Schooler MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.