Dr. Wesley Stotler, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 392-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Michigan International Foot and Ankle Center
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
