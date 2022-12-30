Overview of Dr. Wesley Stotler, DO

Dr. Wesley Stotler, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Stotler works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.