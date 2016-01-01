Dr. Wesley Sugai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Sugai, MD
Overview of Dr. Wesley Sugai, MD
Dr. Wesley Sugai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugai's Office Locations
- 1 75-5591 Palani Rd Ste 3001, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-7719
Alii Health Center78-6831 Alii Dr Ste 328, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-7719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wesley Sugai, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1548435787
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Pediatrics
Dr. Sugai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugai.
