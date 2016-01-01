Dr. Wesley Van Voorhis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Voorhis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Van Voorhis, MD
Dr. Wesley Van Voorhis, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851481717
- U Calif
- U Calif
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine
