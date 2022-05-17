See All Plastic Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Wesley Wilson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wesley Wilson, MD

Dr. Wesley Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Wilson works at WESLEY G WILSON, MD in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mesa office by Banner Desert Hospital
    1450 S Dobson Rd Ste A300, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 513-9111
  2. 2
    Wesley G Wilson, MD
    20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2022
    I saw Dr Wilson for a breast lift was very happy. He gave me great information, took his time telling me what to expect and he and his office team are all very professional.
    Sonia Hernandez — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Wesley Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215307368
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tx Southwestern Med Ctr
    Internship
    • University Ky Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Weber state university
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

