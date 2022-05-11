Dr. Wesley Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesley Wu, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey Village, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Locations
Bayou City Dermatology20320 Northwest Fwy Ste 700, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Directions (346) 437-0400Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
First Choice Laboratory Services LLC202 N Texas Ave Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (346) 406-1846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Bayou City Dermatology3747 Westheimer Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (346) 327-7990
- 4 1660 S Columbian Way Bldg 18241B, Seattle, WA 98108 Directions (206) 762-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had multiple basal and squamous cell carcinomas. Dr. Wu did MOHS on 6. Because of high # @ 1 time..he requested CT scans from neck to torso to make sure there was nothing else going on. Turns out there was. Lung cancer. Caught @ stage 1a!! Had PET scan, now working with Texas Oncology. Had Dr. Wu not gone the extra mile regarding concerns about my overall health...this could have gone on for who knows how long and the results/treatment could have been far worse. THANKYOU DR. WU!!! I saw him @ Bayou City Dermatology in Webster, TX
About Dr. Wesley Wu, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679975486
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wu has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.