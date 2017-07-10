Overview of Dr. Wesner Thenor-Louis, MD

Dr. Wesner Thenor-Louis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY.



Dr. Thenor-Louis works at Internal Medicine in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chlamydia Infections, Maternal Anemia and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.