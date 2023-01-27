Dr. Keller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weston Keller, MD
Overview of Dr. Weston Keller, MD
Dr. Weston Keller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE.
Dr. Keller's Office Locations
General Surgery Associates LLC1101 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 483-4292
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keller?
very knowledgeable in his type of surgery i received
About Dr. Weston Keller, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1932558087
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.