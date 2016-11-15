Dr. Weston Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weston Spencer, MD
Dr. Weston Spencer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pleasant Grove, UT. They completed their residency with Stanford University Medical Center
Alpine Pediatrics1912 W 930 N, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 Directions (435) 254-5793
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Dr Spencer is great with my daughter. He takes lots of time to get to discuss with me as the mo but also spends extra time interacting with my daughter to make sure that she is comfortable. He is extremely knowledgeable and has done extra research in order to help with specific concerns that we have had. He shares is expertise but is also open to my insights as a mom. We love Dr Spencer.
- Stanford University Medical Center
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
