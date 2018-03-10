See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Monroe, LA
Dr. White Graves IV, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. White Graves IV, MD

Dr. White Graves IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Graves IV works at North Louisiana Ortho/Sprts Med in Monroe, LA with other offices in West Monroe, LA and Ruston, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Graves IV' Office Locations

    North Louisiana Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic
    1501 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 323-8451
    Harold J. Bayonne Jr MD Apmc
    1601 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 998-5555
    Orthopaedic Clinic of Monroe
    309 McMillan Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 323-8451
    Belue Family Clinic
    707 S Vienna St, Ruston, LA 71270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 255-4212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glenwood Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 10, 2018
    Takes the time to make sure you fully understand what he is going to do and what you need to do before and following surgery. Very thoughtful person. Takes time with you to answer all your questions.
    — Mar 10, 2018
    About Dr. White Graves IV, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194700021
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Graves IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graves IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

