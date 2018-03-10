Dr. Graves IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White Graves IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. White Graves IV, MD
Dr. White Graves IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Graves IV' Office Locations
North Louisiana Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic1501 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 323-8451
Harold J. Bayonne Jr MD Apmc1601 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 998-5555
Orthopaedic Clinic of Monroe309 McMillan Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 323-8451
Belue Family Clinic707 S Vienna St, Ruston, LA 71270 Directions (318) 255-4212
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Takes the time to make sure you fully understand what he is going to do and what you need to do before and following surgery. Very thoughtful person. Takes time with you to answer all your questions.
About Dr. White Graves IV, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194700021
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves IV.
