Dr. Whitney Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Whitney Alexander, MD
Dr. Whitney Alexander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.
Dr. Alexander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
-
1
Fayetteville Acute Care & Walk-In Clinic3380 N Futrall Dr Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 267-5600Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
-
2
Fayetteville Wellness Clinic3383 N Mana Ct Ste 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 443-3471Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Pinnacle Hills Wellness & Acute Care Clinic3730 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy Ste 3, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 464-5599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
We love Dr. Alexander. She listens to us and helped us out with our son when no one else would listen. She knew something was not right and she sent him on to other specialists to get the treatment he needed. We cannot say enough good things about her.
About Dr. Whitney Alexander, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1487635421
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.