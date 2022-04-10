Dr. Dennison Bakken has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney Dennison Bakken, MD
Overview of Dr. Whitney Dennison Bakken, MD
Dr. Whitney Dennison Bakken, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elizabethtown, PA.
Dr. Dennison Bakken works at
Dr. Dennison Bakken's Office Locations
Obgyn of Lancaster Norlanco Site426 Cloverleaf Rd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 Directions (717) 544-6340
Lancaster General Hospital555 N Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 560-3782
Lg Health Physicians Behavioral Health802 New Holland Ave Ste 100, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 560-3782
Lititz Family Medicine at Kissel Hill51 Peters Rd, Lititz, PA 17543 Directions (717) 626-2167
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bakken is incredible. Not only has she taken great care of my mental health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming her patient!
About Dr. Whitney Dennison Bakken, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1275738890
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennison Bakken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennison Bakken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennison Bakken.
