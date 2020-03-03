Overview

Dr. Whitney Fix-Lanes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Fix-Lanes works at Trios Family Medicine Residency Clinic in Kennewick, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.