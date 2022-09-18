Dr. Whitney Haidet, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haidet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Haidet, DMD
Overview
Dr. Whitney Haidet, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Estero, FL.
Dr. Haidet works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Dentistry of Estero21300 Town Commons Dr, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 366-4175Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haidet?
I have been going to Complete Dentistry of Estero for the past 4 years or so. Since the first time I met Dr. Haidet, she has been very professional, pleasant, and caring. I had a positive experience during my last visit (I was getting an implant!). Overall, I have never had any issues with the procedures performed by Dr. Haidet.
About Dr. Whitney Haidet, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1326459769
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haidet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haidet accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haidet using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haidet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haidet works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Haidet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haidet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haidet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haidet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.