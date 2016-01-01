Dr. Whitney Herring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Herring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Whitney Herring, MD
Dr. Whitney Herring, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madison, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Herring's Office Locations
1
Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine401 Baptist Dr Ste 301, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 499-0935
2
Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine - Central Mississippi7731 Old Canton Rd Ste B, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 499-0935
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Whitney Herring, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1417269275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herring has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.