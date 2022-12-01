See All Podiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Whitney Hunchak, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Whitney Hunchak, DPM

Dr. Whitney Hunchak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Hunchak works at Westland Family Foot And Ankle Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hunchak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westland Family Foot and Ankle Specialists
    33777 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 361-2500
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Whitney Hunchak is an excellent doctor, very knowledgeable and willing to explain issues in a way I could understand. She was careful to avoid unnecessary costs or treatments. She communicated well with the surgeon who performed the initial repair of my compound ankle fracture, as well as with the therapists who assisted in my recovery. I highly recommend Dr. Whitney Hunchak for foot and ankle care.
    — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Whitney Hunchak, DPM
    About Dr. Whitney Hunchak, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316175847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whitney Hunchak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunchak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunchak works at Westland Family Foot And Ankle Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hunchak’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunchak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunchak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

