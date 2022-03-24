Overview of Dr. Whitney James, MD

Dr. Whitney James, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. James works at University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.