Dr. Whitney Kennedy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Highlands Health for Life in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.