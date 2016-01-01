See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD

Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Kiker works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kiker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Asthma
Chest Pain
Arthritis
Asthma
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kiker?

Photo: Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kiker to family and friends

Dr. Kiker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kiker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD.

About Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881129237
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kiker works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kiker’s profile.

Dr. Kiker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Whitney Kiker, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.