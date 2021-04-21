Dr. Whitney Kress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Kress, MD
Dr. Whitney Kress, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Newton-Wellesley Physicians, Primary Care - Wellesley West978 Worcester St Fl 2, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (781) 235-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kress is highly knowledgeable, professional, pragmatic and most importantly kind. Dr Kress’s exams are thorough. I highly recommend Dr Kress!
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
