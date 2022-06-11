Dr. Whitney Liddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Liddy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is an amazing doctor. Amazing bed side manner. she is very patient and knowledgeable. She addressed all the questions and took time to explain her approach. She did my thyroid biopsy and she was very gentle. Very organized office and she followed up with me immediately after the biopsy. Congratulations to her for being a caring and skilled doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1023329240
- Massachusetts Eye Ear Infirmary
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Liddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liddy has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liddy speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liddy.
