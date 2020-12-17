Dr. Luke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney Luke, MD
Dr. Whitney Luke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Osu Neuroscience Center LLC2050 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 366-8700
Veterans Administration Hospital543 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-2225
OSU Physical Medicine/Rehab Ctr480 Medical Center Dr, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-7604
Excellent at procedures she performed for me: 1 SI joint injection and later 2 epidurals. No complications.
- Addiction Medicine, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Luke has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
