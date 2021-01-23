Overview of Dr. Whitney Lynch, DO

Dr. Whitney Lynch, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Lynch works at LYNCH OPTHAMOLOGY in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Blepharitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.