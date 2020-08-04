Overview of Dr. Whitney Mascorro, MD

Dr. Whitney Mascorro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Mascorro works at Abilene OB/GYN Associates in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.