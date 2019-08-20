Overview

Dr. Whitney Rassbach, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Rassbach works at Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca in San Jose, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA and Gilroy, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.