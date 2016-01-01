Dr. Whitney Sharp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Sharp, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
Kettering Physician Network Contemporary Obgyn7740 Washington Village Dr Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 433-4325
Contemporary Ob.gyn.8701 Troy Pike Ste 30, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 237-0153
Southview Womens Center1989 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 204, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 401-6969
Kettering Health Washington Township1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6000
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharp has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.