Dr. Whitney Shroyer, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (1)
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Whitney Shroyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.

Dr. Shroyer works at UT University Plastic Surgeons, Memphis, TN in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT University Plastic Surgeons, Memphis, TN
    1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 500, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 866-8805
  2. 2
    877 Jefferson Ave Ste 801, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 448-2602
  3. 3
    930 Madison Ave Ste 801, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 866-8790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 20, 2020
    Dr Shroyer's combination of experience and openness to research was very helpful! most dermatologist only look only skin deep, she incorporates research studies in new developments to find answers. I only had to wait longer than 30 min. once and she called me to discuss via phone. The office is large and clean with plenty of support staff from UT.
    About Dr. Whitney Shroyer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619313756
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shroyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shroyer works at UT University Plastic Surgeons, Memphis, TN in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shroyer’s profile.

    Dr. Shroyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shroyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shroyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

