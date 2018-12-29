See All Allergists & Immunologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Whitney Stevens, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Whitney Stevens, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stevens works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Allergy
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Allergy
675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 695-8624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Aspirin-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Congestion Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Mold Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pruritus
Recurrent Infections Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Dec 29, 2018
    Dr. Stevens is kind, intelligent and very impressive. My daughter and I were most grateful with how open minded she is and how she listened intently to our stories of dealing with inherited suppressed immune systems, chronic illness and food sensitivities. We both hope to be seeing a lot of her in the future.
    About Dr. Whitney Stevens, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952622649
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
