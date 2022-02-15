See All Dermatologists in Edina, MN
Dr. Whitney Tope, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Whitney Tope, MD is a Dermatologist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Tope works at Academic Dermatology Cutaneous Surgery and Laser Center, Edina, MN in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Dermatology PC
    6545 France Ave S Ste 564, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 746-6090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Boil
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Boil
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr. Tope is an excellent dermatologist who listens to you and spends time at each visit. I first met him in September of 2015 when another dermatologist informed me that I needed to have Mohs surgery on my scalp for a very deep cancerous area. She recommended that I see Dr. Tope and have him do the surgery since it was a difficult area to work on. I have seen him several times since. He is very thorough, capable, kind, and caring. My husband had had a bad experience with another dermatologist and refused to see him or another one even though he had skin cancer issues. After being with me with Dr. Tope, he finally agreed to see him and liked him.
    Sue A. — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Whitney Tope, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770506784
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Genl Hospital Harvard Med School
    Residency
    • Duke University
    Internship
    • University Wash Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whitney Tope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tope has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tope accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tope works at Academic Dermatology Cutaneous Surgery and Laser Center, Edina, MN in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Tope’s profile.

    Dr. Tope has seen patients for Boil, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tope.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

