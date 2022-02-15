Dr. Whitney Tope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Tope, MD
Overview
Dr. Whitney Tope, MD is a Dermatologist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Tope works at
Locations
-
1
Academic Dermatology PC6545 France Ave S Ste 564, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 746-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tope?
Dr. Tope is an excellent dermatologist who listens to you and spends time at each visit. I first met him in September of 2015 when another dermatologist informed me that I needed to have Mohs surgery on my scalp for a very deep cancerous area. She recommended that I see Dr. Tope and have him do the surgery since it was a difficult area to work on. I have seen him several times since. He is very thorough, capable, kind, and caring. My husband had had a bad experience with another dermatologist and refused to see him or another one even though he had skin cancer issues. After being with me with Dr. Tope, he finally agreed to see him and liked him.
About Dr. Whitney Tope, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770506784
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hospital Harvard Med School
- Duke University
- University Wash Affil Hosps
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tope has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tope accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tope works at
Dr. Tope has seen patients for Boil, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.