Dr. Whitney Vedella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Whitney Vedella, MD
Dr. Whitney Vedella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean St Maarten Netherlands.
Dr. Vedella's Office Locations
Office15420 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34120 Directions (239) 624-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Whitney Vedella, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1720466634
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Med Center University Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean St Maarten Netherlands
- Salisbury University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vedella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vedella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.