Dr. Whitney Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Webb works at Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists 8AB - Athens in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.