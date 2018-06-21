Dr. Whitney Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Whitney Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Whitney Webb, MD
Dr. Whitney Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists 8AB - Athens740 Prince Ave Ste 8A, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 353-1630
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience
About Dr. Whitney Webb, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1760535082
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Lipomas, Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
