Dr. Falouji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiaam Falouji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wiaam Falouji, MD
Dr. Wiaam Falouji, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Falouji works at
Dr. Falouji's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Center for Women's Health Lebanon1616 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 443-9970
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Falouji is incredible. She spent over an hour with me on my first visit, going through every symptom in detail--listening to everything I said and giving me great recommendations for both medical treatment and supplements. Her calming presence is super helpful during difficult procedures like nerve conduction/EMGs. And she was the only doctor who actually helped me with my issues after years of struggling. I cannot recommend her highly enough. She's brilliant.
About Dr. Wiaam Falouji, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013920735
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Falouji has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falouji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Falouji speaks Arabic.
