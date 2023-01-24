Dr. Wigberto Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wigberto Soto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wigberto Soto, MD
Dr. Wigberto Soto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Soto's Office Locations
Women's Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3781Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! He delivered my daughter and was my obgyn through my whole pregnancy. I would very much use him again.
About Dr. Wigberto Soto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1982665477
Education & Certifications
- San Juan City Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soto speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
