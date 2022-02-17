Dr. Wilberto Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilberto Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilberto Lopez, MD
Dr. Wilberto Lopez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Williston Park Point910 Williston Park Pt Ste 2050, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Center at Saxon1565 Saxon Blvd Ste 201, Deltona, FL 32725 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best cardiologist have seen! Caring and knowledgeable in his field, treat you as a real patient, not a number. Five stars, Dr. Lopez!!!
About Dr. Wilberto Lopez, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Vermont/Fletcher Allen Health Care
- St. Elizabeth's Hospital Of Boston
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
