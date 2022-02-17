Overview of Dr. Wilberto Lopez, MD

Dr. Wilberto Lopez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Lopez works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Williston Park Point in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Deltona, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.