Dr. Wilbur Boike, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilbur Boike, MD
Dr. Wilbur Boike, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Boike's Office Locations
Wilbur J Boike Medical Services1537 E Hill Rd Ste 350, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Has been treating me for my neck, his conservative treatment is what I really wanted...straight to the point regarding my care and what the next step will be...office staff was professional and did everything in a timely manner.
About Dr. Wilbur Boike, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boike has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Boike. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.